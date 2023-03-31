Refugee accommodation fraud: Romanians fictitiously accommodated Ukrainians and obtained EUR 2 M

More than 200 searches are currently taking place in 7 counties in Romania. There are suspicions of fraud with money for the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees, with a damage of over 2 million euros.

The police from Maramureș carry out 203 searches in a file in which they are investigating Romanians who allegedly obtained funds for the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees. The policemen from Maramureș, assisted by those from Suceava, Bistrita-Năsăud, Cluj, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Mureș, Bihor, the Service for Combating Organized Crime Maramureș, the County Anticorruption Service Maramureș, the Border Police and the Cluj Regional Transport Police Department, put in execution 203 searches and 6 arrest warrants, in a criminal file in which investigations are being carried out for illegal acquisition of funds and forgery in documents under private signature.

Officials of a town hall and 203 natural persons are targeted, being suspected that they would have obtained, unjustly, approximately 2 million euros, an amount that would have represented the equivalent of the expenses for food and accommodation for Ukrainian refugees. According to Digi24 sources, officials of the Săpânta City Hall are involved in this network.