Refugees from Ukraine have two free phone lines with information available in Ukrainian, Russian or Romanian

Starting March 2, 2022, FSP Global makes available to the developers of the https://refugees.ro/ platform, free of charge, communication services in Ukrainian, Russian and Romanian languages. Thus, all persons coming from Ukraine or are on Ukrainian territory, whether they are citizens of Ukraine or other states, and who want information or need assistance of any kind, are urged to call toll-free numbers 0800 360 880, callable from Romania, and 0800 801 489, callable from Ukraine, from Monday to Sunday, between 8AM – 6PM. These special telephone lines can also be called by Romanian citizens who want to offer help or assistance to those who arrive in our country on Ukrainian territory. The service is provided by FSP Global with the support of GM LTD.

Ukrainian citizens or those of other states who worked or studied in the neighboring country and who were forced to seek refuge in Romania, either with the intention of staying with us in the country or to continue their journey to other states, are urged to call these phone numbers to request any information they need for their trip.

The aid offers coming from the Romanian citizens through the free number will be implemented on the platform https://refugees.ro/, which is an emergency aggregator where the support provided by the Romanian citizens to the refugees coming from the territory of Ukraine is centralized. So far, approximately 2,000 offers have been registered on the platform from Romanian citizens who show their support in various ways, from accommodation, transport, distribution of medicines, food or various other supplies, to translation services or place offers.

FSP Global and GM LTD, is thus joining the efforts of civil society and the many public and private entities that are jumping to the aid of thousands of refugees in Ukraine who want to escape the war and seek refuge in the territory. Romania or other European countries. GM LTD, close partner of FSP Global world wide, is a US-based mobile game publisher headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices also in Cluj-Napoca, Malta and other locations.