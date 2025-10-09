A balanced meal at home for a family of four costs an average of 7 euros in the EU, but most families have only 5-6 euros in average to spend, prioritizing proteins and carbohydrates over vegetables, which are sources of fiber, vitamins and minerals. MAGGI, the food brand with the largest consumer reach in the world and part of the Nestlé Group, is taking concrete steps to improve as many of its products as possible, helping families eat more balanced meals, without having to choose between nutrition or taste, convenience or affordability.

Europeans are eating and/or snacking more often, from 3 meals a day in recent years to around 4-5. Sandwiches, wraps and salads are among the fastest growing choices among Europeans, according to the Mercury Plus 2025 study. Growing food preferences are for takeaway or home-cooked meals, modern cooking (with a hot air fryer) or traditional dishes. High-protein meals and products are very fashionable these days, but 70% of Europeans do not consume enough dietary fibre, with 90% of them unaware that they are deficient.

“We are building an ecosystem of products and recipes that will allow European families to prepare better and more balanced meals every day. On the one hand, we will evolve our portfolio towards complete, easy-to-prepare, but also nutritionally balanced solutions, and on the other hand, we want our products to be the ideal partner for fresh foods (vegetables, meat, fish). Taste is very important in our culinary culture, and to eat healthier, consumers need more taste in nutritious dishes. MAGGI can be that partner responsible for taste, even when we eat a simple vegetable soup or a salad,” explains Nicoleta Tupiță, registered dietitian and Nutrition Manager Nestlé Southeast Europe.

MAGGI products are present in 3 out of 5 kitchens in Europe. 90% of points of sale have at least one or more MAGGI products, consisting of soup cubes, spices, recipe mixes, soups, noodles and ready-made meals. Statistically, MAGGI brings taste and balanced recipes to around 1.8 billion dining occasions each year.

A new cooking appliance is helping to increase the prevalence of balanced menus supported by MAGGI, and that is the hot air fryer, which is becoming increasingly popular. Almost 30% of households in Europe now own such a fryer, and Nestlé estimates that this number will increase by almost 50% by 2028. MAGGI is leading this trend, not only by expanding its range of products for hot air fryers in 12 countries in Europe this year, but also by adding a symbol and instructions on the packaging of MAGGI products already on the shelves that are suitable for this device. MAGGI offers a wide range of tips and ideas that allow for the quick and easy preparation of modern and healthy meals, almost without oil.

“Younger consumers are increasingly seeking bolder tastes from around the world, with Asian cuisine being the clear leader across Europe, with impressive figures for young consumers’ preferences: 83% have tried Indian cuisine, 62% Chinese, 52% Thai and 50% Japanese,” according to Nicoleta Tupiță, Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Manager Nestlé Southeast Europe.

MAGGI will continue to capitalize on Europe’s growing appetite for Asian cuisine, elevating the noodle category from a snack option to a more satisfying meal solution, with the launch of new assortments that encourage cooking noodles with fresh ingredients (vegetables, meat, eggs).

Furthermore, good food starts with healthy soils, trusted ingredients that everyone knows, and this is our belief, which translates into a clear priority for Regenerative Agriculture. Nestlé has the ambition to source 50% of its key agricultural ingredients from farmers adopting regenerative farming practices by 2030, up from around 20% today.

60% of the key ingredients for MAGGI products already come from farmers practicing regenerative farming, with the ambition to reach 80% by 2030. Already 100% of its tomatoes and onions come from regenerative farming through the Nestlé Responsible Sourcing Program.