Restaurants, theatres, cinemas re-opened depending on the coronavirus evolution in each county. New rules for weddings, other private events

Theatres, cinemas, cafes and restaurants will resume activity on September 1, according to a decision adopted by the Government on Monday, with PM Ludovic Orban mentioning though that the reopening will be enforced depending on the level of spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in each county.

“Resuming activity is due as of September 1, and today we must adopt the Government’s Decision amending the Government’s Decision on the state of alert, in order to include all the necessary provisions,” Orban said at the beginning of the government meeting.

“We have included in the Decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations a threshold regarding the level of the virus spread at county level, it is about 1.5 per thousand cases accumulated in the last 14 days and we left the possibility to the county committees for Emergency Situations, where, at county level, the level of the virus spread is less than 1.5 per thousand, if there is a significant increase in a locality, over 1.5, to be able to restrict the activity in that locality, so as to not allow the spread of the virus and also the possibility that in the counties where the 1.5 indicator is exceeded, if there are localities where the level is below 1.5, it will be possible to allow the resumption of the activity,” the prime minister said.

The owners of restaurants and cafes, both indoor and outdoor ones, must secure a distancing of minimum 2 metres between tables and must not allow more than 6 people at one table.

New rules for weddings, christening receptions

The Government has also adopted a resolution with new rules to be enforced to hold private events like weddings, christening receptions and parties. More precisely, more people will be able to attend these events. Maximum 50 persons will be allowed to attend indoor private events and maximum 100 outdoor events.

The ban for disco, clubbing or bar activities is still maintained.