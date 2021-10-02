Restrictions enforced in Bucharest as of Oct. 3: No weddings, closed restaurants, reduced hours in stores, quarantine at night on weekends

The Bucharest Committee for Emergency Situations decided on Friday evening, after the rate of coronavirus infection had gone beyond 6 cases per thousand inhabitants, go enforce new restrictions starting Sunday, October 3: the mask will be mandatory in crowded public spaces; shops and economic operators of services will operate with the public only until 18:00, subsequently being available only home delivery, with exceptions; restaurants and bars will be closed to the public.

Also, the indoor pools will be closed; sports competitions can take place with the participation of only those vaccinated; cinemas and performance halls will be closed; outdoor performances, concerts and festivals will be allowed under certain conditions; rallies will be banned; weddings and baptisms will be banned; the services will be able to take place in compliance with the sanitary measures.

Also, the weekend quarantine is established, when from 20:00 only those vaccinated or who have a grounded reason to go out, such as for medical emergencies, going to work, taking care of elderly or children. The provisions adopted today at the level of the Municipality of Bucharest comply with the current norms established by the Government, following that the Executive will approve on Saturday the regulations adopted on Thursday by CNSU at national level.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) had adopted on Thursday a decision that makes the mask mandatory in open spaces. Schools, on the other hand, remain open even after this incidence is exceeded.

The infection rate in the Capital reached, on Friday, 7.68 per thousand inhabitants, announces DSP Bucharest. Under these conditions, in Bucharest the measure of night quarantine could be extended every day of the week.