Retrospective on the emotions of Romanians in recent months

Reveal Marketing Research has launched a new study from its own series amid the the coronavirus pandemic.

Romanians TODAY is a study that takes place monthly and shows current issues related to Romanians, but also their evolution over time.

The study of Romanians TODAY carried out during September shows that Romanians declare themselves less angry than during the summer.

A 10% decrease in the level of anger is explained by the increase in the level of relaxation / tranquility, but also in the level of joy (both being higher than the average recorded during the summer).

Fatigue is on a downward trend (6% lower than the June-August average) probably due to holidays and vacations this summer.

Trends and perspectives

Compared to September last year, Romanians are more satisfied. According to results of the research, the aspects of life that bring the greatest satisfaction to Romanians are the level of personal development (10% increase compared to September 2020), the mood and the environment in which they live (almost 5% increase compared to September 2020).

Social relations are still ranking first in terms of Romanians’ motivations and register higher percentages (38%) compared to the average this summer. There are differences between September 2020 and September 2021, especially in terms of overcoming obstacles and social relations, which can be interpreted together.

Thus, the importance that Romanians give to social relations increased by almost 10%, most likely amid the relaxation of restrictions this summer (Romanians had the opportunity to go out with friends and were able to enjoy holidays). In fact, the desire to overcome obstacles is 7% lower than in September 2020. Romanians are more interested in being close to each other in the background of recovering lost time.

Romanians and savings

At national level, the way Romanians save has remained constant with the average this summer, but also with September last year. Young people and the elderly save the most this month of the year. In urban areas people save money by almost 10% more than in rural areas, probably also due to the greater financial possibilities in urban than in rural areas.

In terms of spending, the desire to change and overcome obstacles is still on an upward trend. Romanians say that they invest more and more in their own person, especially through travel / vacations (32%) and the purchase of books (16%, compared to August, 13%).

Expenditures by product categories and segments – September 2021

Products or services with a component of social integration (going out – pubs, restaurants; travel, holidays, etc.) are consumed to some extent by all age segments, especially young people and families with children. Products for personal development and self-esteem (books, courses, art, etc.) are consumed mainly by young people.

Safety and survival products (food, medicine / supplements, etc.) are purchased this month especially by families who have children and who most likely buy products for their children who have started the new school year.