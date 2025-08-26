RetuRO Barometer: Over 580M Packages Returned in July Record

RetuRO, the administrator of Romania’s largest circular economy project, the Deposit-Return System (DRS), announces the program’s progress and results for January–July 2025.

Since the beginning of the year, approximately 3 billion deposit-packaging items have been returned by consumers, and RetuRO has delivered 215,000 tons of packaging to recyclers.

In July alone, over 580 million DRS packaging items were collected – the highest monthly total since the system’s launch in November 2023 – representing 79% of the packaging placed on the market.

With a 79% collection rate in the first seven months of this year, the Deposit-Return System continues to support Romania’s transition to a circular economy, encouraging millions of Romanians to adopt environmentally responsible behaviors.

Full results are also available on the RetuRO DRS platform in the reporting section: https://returosgr.ro/raportare