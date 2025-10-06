Rewilding Romania has secured new funding of EUR 106,473 from the European Open Rivers Programme for the second phase of the project initiated last year, which aims to restore longitudinal river connectivity and biodiversity in the Southern Carpathians.

The project is part of a broader strategic initiative led by the organisation and is being implemented in collaboration with APS Aqua Crisius. This new phase focuses on the development of technical documentation and the assessments required to prepare for the removal of seven damaged barriers on the Ramna River, in the Belareca catchment, Caraș-Severin County.

“Restoring longitudinal river connectivity is a complex process that requires thorough documentation and adaptation to each local context. In this new phase, we’re focused on careful planning for interventions that can generate real, long-term ecological change. It’s an endurance effort, where progress is built through responsibility, attention to detail, and strong partnerships”, said Marina Drugă, Team Leader, Rewilding Romania.

The first phase of the project, completed in 2024, involved the identification and mapping of 82 artificial barriers across five catchments in the Southern Carpathians: Belareca, Pârâul Rece, Feneș, Sebeș, and Bistra. Of these, 20 are located in the Belareca basin, and seven concrete weirs built in the 1970s on the Ramna River – originally for sediment control – were selected for analysis. These structures are now severely degraded and non-functional, creating obstacles to natural ecosystem recovery.

The second phase will take place over a 14-month period and will include:

Development of the feasibility study and technical documentation;

Structural and ecological assessments;

Securing all required permits and regulatory approvals;

Consultation and collaboration with local authorities and nearby communities.

Throughout this stage, Rewilding Romania will work closely with local authorities and the Banat Water Basin Administration to ensure full compliance with environmental and legal standards. Removing the seven barriers would reopen approximately 22 km of river, contributing to habitat restoration, natural aquatic species migration, and the proper functioning of ecological processes.

Project Details:

EUR 106,473 through the European Open Rivers Programme Duration: 15 July 2025 – 15 September 2026

Ramna River, Belareca catchment, Caraș-Severin County Objective:Preparatory steps for the removal of seven degraded barriers to restore river flow and biodiversity