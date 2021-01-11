Romania among countries with least protected natural land in Europe

2020 was the year of staycations and learning to love the nature that’s around you – The New York Times recently reported a surge of European nature lovers visiting protected areas for the first time. But which country does the best job at protecting their natural sites?

SaveOnEnergy.com/uk analysed almost 80,000 nationally protected terrestrial areas in Europe, calculating the percentage of protected space per country, to discover who makes the biggest attempt to preserve their natural terrain.

The study reveals that Luxembourg is the European country with the highest percentage of protected land (76%). Luxembourg is one of the smallest countries in Europe (2,586 km2) and is home to just 134 designated areas, but with these areas covering 1,963 km 2 they take first place.

In second place is Slovenia, with 72% of their country’s nature being protected, the country has a whopping 1,891 designated areas.

Malta has the third-highest percentage of protected terrestrial land in Europe! Covering 65% of their land, there are 250 sites for locals to enjoy such as Għar Dalam cave, Maqluba and Mdina.

Cyprus (57 designated areas) and Liechtenstein (44 designated areas) place fourth and fifth, as 56% and 45% of their country’s land is protected by legislation.

Top complete the top 10 countries with the highest percentage of protected terrestrial land:

Netherlands: 44% United Kingdom: 36% Austria: 33% Poland: 33% Germany: 31%

Romania places second to last, with just 6% of land nationally protected, while Bosnia and Herzegovina place as the country with the smallest percentage of protected natural sites (4%).

Despite having many designated areas in Romania, such as Dealul Zackel and Cindrel, they aren’t widely spread across the country.

Completing the bottom five are Serbia, Belgium and Portugal, with just 7%, 8% and 9% of their land protected respectively.

Which country has the largest number of protected terrestrial areas?

Germany is home to the most designated terrestrial land! With a whopping 17,654 areas, they top the ranks.

Sweden places in second as 15,254 areas have been protected by legislation in the country.

Following in third, fourth and fifth position are Switzerland with 10,423, the United Kingdom with 9,032 and France with 3,812.

On the other end, SaveOnEnergy.com/uk found that Bosnia and Herzegovina is the country with the smallest number of protected sites – 40. They are followed by Liechtenstein (44), Montenegro (54) and Cyprus (57).