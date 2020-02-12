Romania, among the cheapest countries to live in

Pakistan is the cheapest of the 132 countries according to a study by CEO World Magazine, mainly because of the very cheap level of rent required to live in the country.

Food, meanwhile, is cheapest in Afghanistan, followed by Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The lowest prices for restaurants in the world can be found in Tunisia, followed by Algeria and Pakistan.

Romania is ranking in the second part of the index, on the 99th position (an indicator of 35.31) and is considered a cheap country to live in.

Switzerland was named the most expensive country, with a 122.4 on the cost of living index (life in New York City was the control level of living costs so was rated at 100.0 in the index). In comparison Pakistan rated at 21.98 on the cost of living index.

Switzerland got particularly large numbers due to the cost of restaurants and groceries categories. Second on the list of the world’s most expensive countries to live in was Norway, followed by Iceland, Japan, Denmark, Bahamas, Luxembourg, Israel, Singapore and South Korea.

The index used data from a range of different studies, consumer price indexes, cost of living data and international media sources. The living costs focused on included bills, transport, clothing and accommodation.

The ranking surveyed 133 countries.