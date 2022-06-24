Romania, among the EU countries with the largest increases in CO2 emissions generated by energy use

Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions generated in the European Union by burning fossil fuels – mainly oil and petroleum products, natural gas, coal and peat – increased by 6.3% in 2021, when most restrictions were lifted compared to 2020, shows data released on Friday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat). Romania is among the countries whose emissions have increased more than the European average.

The largest increases in CO2 emissions from energy use in 2021 compared to 2020 were recorded in Bulgaria (18%), Estonia (13.1%), Slovakia (11.4%), Italy (10.6% ), Poland (8.6%), Spain (7.4%) and Romania (6.6%), all higher than the European average.

The only two countries with an estimated decrease in CO2 emissions are Portugal (minus 5.5%) and Finland (minus 1.5%), according to Eurostat data.

Climate conditions (e.g. cold/long winter or hot summer), economic growth, size of the population, transport and industrial activities are some factors that influence emissions.

CO 2 emissions from fossil fuels originate in the country where the fuels are burned for electricity generation, transport, steel production etc., which consequently impacts imports and exports of energy products. For example, importing coal for electricity generation leads to an increase in emissions in the importing country. In contrast, electricity imports do not affect the importing country’s emissions, as these are reported in the exporting country where electricity was produced.