Romania among the Least Stressed European Countries

A study carried out by sleep experts Eachnight examined European countries on three categories – financial, work, and personal life stress – to discover the continent’s most and least stressed countries.

The study reveals that Serbia is the most stressed country in Europe, totalling the highest Stress Score of 77.83. Serbia topped the list after scoring high for both financial stress – based on factors such as poverty rate, average rent based on a one-bedroom apartment in the city center, and transportation cost – and work stress factors – including employment rate, average salary, annual leave, and average commute time.

Serbia ranked as the most stressed country due to its low monthly salary of €534.13 – the third lowest in Europe – and its high poverty rate with 23% of the population living in poverty – the fourth highest in Europe – which combine to make Serbia the most stressed European country to live in.

Latvia ranks as the second most-stressed country in Europe. Latvia was listed high due to personal stress factors – such as divorce rate, Covid-19 cases, depression cases, childcare costs, and crime levels. For example, Latvia has a high divorce rate of 45.7 divorces per 100 marriages – above the average rate in Europe. In addition, work stress factors such as the sixth lowest employment rate in Europe – 61.6% – make Latvia the second most stressed European country with a Stress Score of 77.58.

Portugal places as the third most stressed country in Europe. The Iberian nation has the second highest divorce rate in Europe, with 58.7 divorces per 100 marriages, in addition to one of the lower employment rates in Europe, with 56.1% of the population employed, making Portugal the third most stressed European country with a Stress Score of 77.13.

The United Kingdom also ranked as one of the most stressed countries in Europe, placing tenth overall. The UK ranked high especially due to high-levels of financial related stress factors – the third highest in Europe – such as the highest average rent costs in Europe at €2,018, in addition to the highest average monthly transportation costs of €188, giving the UK a total Stress Score of 70.64.

Top 10 Most Stressed European Countries Most stressed ranking Country Financial stress ranking Work stress ranking Personal stress ranking Total Stress Score 1 Serbia 1 2 9 77.83 2 Latvia 2 3 6 77.58 3 Portugal 4 8 3 77.13 4 Greece 6 19 1 74.00 5 Spain 8 9 4 74.00 6 Italy 13 13 2 73.35 7 Lithuania 10 15 5 71.11 8 Bulgaria 7 4 18 71.09 9 Albania 11 5 14 70.88 10 United Kingdom 3 22 7 70.64

In contrast, Iceland ranks as the least stressed country in Europe with a Stress Score of 47.41. The Nordic island is the least stressed country regarding work factors, as it has the shortest average commute time in Europe at just 15 minutes, along with the lowest poverty rate in Europe of 9%, making Iceland the least stressful European country to live in.

Germany features as the second-least stressed country, performing particularly well when it comes to low levels of work-related stress factors. The study revealed that German citizens have one of the highest monthly salaries in Europe with an average of €3,031, in addition to the fourth highest employment rate, with 75.6% of the population employed, giving Germany a total Stress Score of 49.54.

The study found that Norway is the third-least stressed European country, with a total Stress Score of 50.69. The Scandinavian country ranks as one of the least stressful European countries based on work stress factors, such as having the third shortest average work-week in Europe – with 38 working hours a week – in addition to the fifth highest salary in Europe, with an average monthly salary of €3,305.91.

Romania ranks ninth as the least stressed state in Europe, with a total stress score of 59.15 .

Top 10 Least Stressed European Countries Least stressed ranking Country Financial stress ranking Work stress ranking Personal stress ranking Total Stress Score 1 Iceland 28 33 29 47.41 2 Germany 21 23 33 49.54 3 Norway 25 29 30 50.69 4 Switzerland 32 32 23 52.04 5 Sweden 14 25 31 54.91 6 France 30 26 20 56.19 7 Luxembourg 26 31 24 56.19 8 Austria 24 24 27 57.22 9 Romania 16 7 32 59.15 10 Finland 27 27 12 59.57

Commenting on the study, Jasmine Lee for Eachnight.com said, “The past two years have provided a constant source of uncertainty for many due to Covid-19, so it’s no surprise to see that stress levels across Europe are so high.

“This list highlights that all around the continent people live in varying situations regarding their lifestyles, wealth and livelihoods, yet clearly some countries are more likely to result in their residents having sleepless nights due to stress.”

The study was conducted by Eachnight, which is dedicated to providing the information people need to get better sleep each night, providing a full-circle approach to sleep and wellness that incorporates mental, physical, and environmental well-being.