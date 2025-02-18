Romania Among Top Destinations for Digital Nomads in 2025
Romania ranks 7th globally and 4th in Europe, behind Spain, Montenegro and Hungary, in the VisaGuide.World Digital Nomad Index, which ranks the best destinations for remote workers globally.
With an affordable cost of living, high-speed internet and a growing digital nomad community, Romania continues to be an attractive destination for those working remotely.
The 2025 ranking is now available and analyzes countries according to factors essential to the digital nomad lifestyle, including internet speed, taxation, tax exemption policies, minimum income requirement, cost of living, quality of healthcare and tourist attractiveness.
Spain is the top country for digital nomads, according to the VisaGuide Digital Nomad Index, with a score of 5. It is followed by the United Arab Emirates in the 2nd place with a score of 4.48. Montenegro, the Bahamas, and Hungary are ranked 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively to complete the top five list of the best countries for Digital Nomads.
The Digital Nomad Visa Index utilizes a unique scoring system to rank countries. Factors in this scoring system include:
- Internet Speed.
- Taxation Policies and Tax-Free Length.
- Income Requirements for Visa Applications.
- Cost of Living in Euros.
- Healthcare Score.
- Tourism Popularity.
