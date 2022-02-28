Romania closes all Moscow propaganda sites. Russia Today and Sputnik banned

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Russia Today will no longer be broadcast in Romania, and the site of the Russian propaganda Sputnik will be blocked, announced on Monday, the spokesman of the Government, Dan Cărbunaru.

“There are a number of measures that the Romanian authorities have taken during this period to block certain sources identified as propagating false news in the context of the crisis in Ukraine. Starting tonight, the last operator providing TV services will stop broadcasting Russia Today in Romania. No operator will have this active service, “he said.

A similar measure targets another Russian propaganda site, Sputnik.

The list of fake news websites operating amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis that were blocked or are to be blocked:



• https://bitinitiators.com/blog.html

• https://profitsmall.com/?domain=https://bitinitiators.com/blog

• https://yourincome.site/LP/lp_RO_RO_connera_XfZdkl_Av0VP/?domain=newsmoney.work&uclick=q5fnx99

• https://ru.md.sputniknews.com/

• https://md.sputniknews.com/

• https://ro.md.sputniknews.com/

• https://citestesitu.com

• https://rtnews.ro

• https://cloudx.ro

Romania is thus joining a decision of the European Union.