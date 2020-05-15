Romania enters 30-day state of alert. The reasons we are allowed to leave the locality

The 30-day state of alert has entered into force in Romania today, May 15.

“The National Committee for Emergency Situations adopts the following decision: Article 1. Starting on May 15, 2020, a nationwide state of alert is hereby declared for a period of 30 days,” Interior minister Marcel Vela said last night after the National Committee for Emergency Situations meeting.

He detailed that the rules for carrying out activities that require specific health protection measures are adopted by joint order of the minister of health and the relevant minister.

However, the officials did not mention potential fines that could be given to those who break the rules.

The Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat said that wearing facemasks will be mandatory in enclosed spaces, like in supermarkets, stores, public transport means or at the office. At the same time, work from home is still encouraged where it is not possible, and employers have the obligation to provide safety and health measures, including a time-delayed programme if they have over 50 employees.

Restaurants, terraces and bars remain closed. Food and drinks can be made and sold in a drive-in and take away regime, as so far.

Shopping malls of over 15,000sqm remain closed, except for the stores who have been opened during the state of emergency, such as supermarkets and pet shops, pharmacies and spectacles shops.

Raed Arafat also announced that, as of May 15, all people arriving in Romania, regardless of which country, will be under self-isolation at home and not in quarantine, unless it they request so.

“All people coming to Romania from abroad from May 15 will be ordered home isolation, together with family or relatives they live with, and those who do not have the possibility to meet the conditions for home isolation or request not to expose family can opt for institutional quarantine in specially designed settings; in other words, from tonight, from the moment of publication, those who arrive in the country, no matter wherefrom will go into isolation at home,” said Arafat.

Flights from and to Romania to several countries (USA, UK, Spain, France, The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Iran, China, etc) are still suspended for 14 days.

Some localities remain in quarantine where the measure has not been lifted, and several border check points remain closed.

Parks will open, but playgrounds remain closed. Beauty and hair salons and dentist offices are opened.

People will not need an affidavit if they go out in their city of residence, but they will need one if they leave the locality.

Leaving your city of residence is still forbidden with some exceptions:

-for professional reasons, to go to work if the job is in another locality;

-for volunteering and humanitarian activities;

-to do agricultural works and to sell agri foodstuff;

-to manage a second property from another locality;

-to undergo medical treatment procedures;

-for individual sports activities in the open air (cycling, trekking, running, rowing, climbing, hunting, fishing, etc);

-to take care of an older relative, to take care of children, etc;

-to attend small family events with a limited number of people and with complying social distancing rules;

-to buy or to fix vehicles;

-in case of death of a family member.

Caution still in place

Health Minister Nelu Tataru also warned that many rules and precautions would remain in place, and operating rules are to be detailed for each sector of activity.

“We remain cautious, we remain with those rules, we are in a context in which relaxation measures appear, certain activities are opened or resumed,” minister Tataru said.

He mentioned that resuming individual sport or training camps for professional athletes will be included in a joint order of the Health Minister and the Minister of Youth and Sport.

At the same time, resuming the classes for the training of the 8th and 12th grades pupils as of June 2 will also be included in a joint order issued by the Health Minister and the Education Minister.