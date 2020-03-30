Romania gets the WHO’s go-ahead to test new anti-Coronavirus medicine

Romania will start testing a new medicine against COVID-19 made by an American company, said Alexandru Rafila, the president of the Romanian Microbiology Society, Romania’s representative at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In an interview to ziare.com, Rafila said that the drug to be tested in Romana had encouraging results after the first tests in U.S.

“We took actions upon the WHO office in Europe and we managed to include Romania, probably represented by Matei Bals Institute, on the list of centres to run a stage 3 clinical study for this medicine. The study will encompass more patients from several countries, next to other products, so that FDA should have enough arguments to give its approval for the production and sale of the medicine. I think this drug will be available in several months“, Rafila said.