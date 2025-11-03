Romania has the first oyster farm in the Black Sea

A year after the first oyster farm in the Black Sea was established, the first results have emerged. Specialists say they have obtained high-quality oysters, which exceed 150 grams. And since the demand for seafood in restaurants and seafood restaurants on the coast is increasing, starting this year Romanians will be able to find oysters from local production on their menus. Currently, only imported oysters are available in restaurants in Romania, and one kilogram costs over 200 lei.

“This very brackish sea water challenges the oysters, as various organisms attach to them and must be cleaned for commercial quality. Generally, the oysters are cleaner but smaller,” explains Victor Niță, researcher at the Grigore Antipa National Institute for Marine Research, Constanța.

Romanian scientists analyzed the first oysters acclimated to the Black Sea.

“We are the first to have an authorized mussel and oyster farm. Now the work begins: placing cages, installing correctors, checking suppliers. By spring, when the weather improves, we will plant these oysters,” says Matei Datcu.

“The total leased area is 60.6 hectares out of 166 hectares, or 36.18%, designated for economic activities and marine ecosystem use,” Ana Maria Agiu, spokesperson for the Romanian Waters National Administration, told Digi24.

“This oyster is Japanese and not native to the Black Sea; it was brought specifically for aquaculture,” explains biologist Victor Niță.

Demand for seafood is rising in coastal restaurants and fish markets. “Until now, we could only offer mussels, but next season, authorized Romanian farms promise we’ll sell oysters too,” says a fishery manager.

Romanian and Italian researchers brought four cages full of oysters from the Adriatic Sea last year and left them in the depths of the Black Sea to acclimatize here.

“A long line system, in the open sea, is approximately 3 km from the shore. It consists of a thicker rope that is marked, is placed on the surface of the water and is supported by some floats,” said Victor Niţă, INCDM researcher.

The cages were placed at 3 and 5 meters deep, and were checked periodically, so that biologists could see what the optimal depth is for oyster development.

The experiment was carried out by biologists from the Institute of Marine Research, in collaboration with a specialist from Italy.

“I think they will adapt well because the temperature, salinity and phytoplankton possibilities in the water are identical to those of the Adriatic Sea, where the oysters come from and where they were grown. The only difference is that there are strong sea currents here,” explained Leonardo Aguiari, a marine biologist from Italy at the time.

The INCDM practice tested an Italian technology, these cages, to see if it is suitable for the Black Sea.