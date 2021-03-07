Romania has the lowest share of citizens who obtained information from the websites of public authorities

People increasingly use the internet to carry out their daily tasks. Over the past years, the use of e-Government has also gained popularity as it enables citizens to obtain information at any moment or carry out administrative tasks remotely, reads the latest Eurostat survey released on the Open Data Day, an annual worldwide event aiming to show the benefits of open data and encourage the adoption of open data policies in government, business and civil society.

In 2020, 47% of people in the EU aged 16-74 had obtained information from the websites of public authorities during the last 12 months prior to the survey. This share increased substantially compared with 2008 (33%).

Citizens of all ages use public authorities’ websites to obtain information. The share of people that reported to have done this in the last 12 months was highest among the 25-34 years old (59%), followed closely by those 35-44 years old (56%). Although older citizens were less likely to use public authorities’ websites to get information, more than a quarter (26%) of citizens aged 65-74 had used government websites for this purpose in the last 12 months.

Romania has reported the lowest number of citizens obtaining information from the website of public institutions in 2020. Only 10% of citizens in Romania had obtained information from public authorities through their websites. This was also not common in Italy and Bulgaria (both 19%).

The highest shares of people that used the websites of public authorities to obtain information in the last 12 months were recorded in Denmark (89%), Finland (85%), the Netherlands (81%) and Sweden (79%).