Romania, in the race to win the European Tree of the Year title

Romania is ranking third on vote number at this point, out of 16 countries competing for the European Tree of the Year 2020 title, with the Multisecular Fir Tree – Guardian of Cibin. The multisecular fir tree of Romania has gathered 4,439 votes so far, and the counting is still under way.

The results of the competition will be released in a ceremony in Brussels on March 17, 2020.

16 countries have joined the tree race this year: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croația, Czechia, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, UK.

“For ten years we have been searching for trees with the most interesting stories. Voting takes place from 1 to 29 February 2020. When voting, always select two trees. Votes in the last week (from 23 to 29 February) are secret, meaning that preliminary vote counts will not be available on the web page. The results will be announced at the Award Ceremony in Brussels, the 17th of March, where the winners will be awarded,” the organizers inform.

The Multisecular Fir Tree – Guardian of Cibin is a 500-year-old silver fir (Abies alba) located in a forest in Cibin, Sibiu county, Transylvania.



“In the Cibin Valley there lived a shepherd who had 10 sheep. On a stormy day, the shepherd sheltered his sheep under the crown of a fir tree and fell asleep. When he woke up the storm had stopped, but the sheep were gone. The shepherd prayed to find the lost animals. He then fell asleep, dreaming that the fir had grown very high and thick. The dream came true. The young man climbed to the top of the fir tree and saw the sheep in a meadow. He told the villagers of this miracle, and decided to protect the fir tree,” reads the description on the competition’s website.

Romania can boast secular spots, such as the one of Strambu Baiut, the last virgin secular forest in Maramures or the Mociar Secular Oak Forest, the oldest in Romania.