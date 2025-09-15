Romania Intercepts Russian Drone, Cites Security Provocation

Saturday, September 13, 2025, a Russian Geran-type drone entered Romania’s airspace in the northern Dobrogea region, triggering a response from the Romanian Air Force. Two F-16 fighter jets intercepted the drone, maintaining intermittent radar and visual contact for approximately 50 minutes. The pilots were authorized to shoot it down but decided not to open fire after assessing potential collateral risks.

In support of Romania, two German Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft monitored the area until 21:30.

Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu explained that the decision not to destroy the drone was a matter of professional responsibility. He clarified that Romania has the necessary legal framework to down unmanned drones, under Law No. 73/2025 and a ministerial order allowing the designated commander of the Joint Forces Command to make such decisions.

The pilots of the two F-16 fighter jets that took off from the ground on Saturday had permission to shoot down the Russian drone that had entered Romanian airspace, but they did not fire at it, as the Polish army did the other day. “They assessed the collateral risks and decided not to open fire,” the Ministry of National Defense said on Sunday.

However, for manned aircraft illegally entering Romanian airspace, the full set of legal provisions is still under review by the CSAT (Supreme Council of National Defense).

The Ministry of National Defense report described the incident as “irresponsible actions by the Russian Federation” and a “provocation against regional security and stability in the Black Sea area.” The ministry reaffirmed that Romania remains firmly committed to protecting its national airspace and to working with NATO and European allies to deter similar incidents.

On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X, calling the incursion of Russian aircraft into Romanian airspace a flagrant violation of the European Union’s sovereignty. She said Brussels is working closely with Romanian authorities and all member states to strengthen the protection of EU territory. Her message concluded in Romanian with the statement: “Suntem solidari cu România” (“We stand in solidarity with Romania”).

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Russia to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future and reaffirmed that Romania remains in constant contact with its allies and EU partners. This marks the second summoning of Russian Ambassador Vladimir Lipaev in recent days, after he was summoned on September 12 regarding similar drone incidents in Poland.

Russia mocks Romania over drone case: “It discovered another UFO”

The Russian Embassy in Bucharest rejects allegations of a Russian drone entering Romanian airspace. The Russian ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday over the airspace violation, three days after he was summoned after the incident in Poland. The Romanian side has sent a “firm” protest against this “unacceptable and irresponsible act, which represents a violation of Romania’s sovereignty”. Russia claims that the drone was an “unidentified flying object” and claims that the incident was in fact “a provocation by Kiev”. On the other hand, the Romanian Ministry of Defense has stated that the object that entered Romanian airspace without authorization on Saturday was a Russian Geran drone and described the act as an “irresponsible action by the Russian Federation”.

The Russian embassy rejected the Romanian protest as “unfounded and unjustified” regarding the Russian drone, which it calls “another unidentified flying object (UFO),” and stated that all circumstances suggest that the incident was, in fact, an intentional provocation by the Kiev regime.

“On September 13, the Romanian Ministry of Defense discovered another UFO (unidentified flying object) in the country’s airspace and was quick to announce that it was a Russian drone. In this regard, on September 14, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to convey the “firm protest” of the Romanian authorities. During the discussion, however, none of the questions asked regarding the identification of the drone that had allegedly entered Romanian airspace received a concrete and convincing answer. Given the lack of objective confirmation of the national origin of the flying device, the Romanian side’s protest was rejected as unfounded and unjustified. The ambassador emphasized that all the circumstances indicate that, in reality, there was a deliberate provocation by the Kiev regime, which, fearing an inevitable military failure and responsibility for the crimes committed against both the Russian and Ukrainian peoples, Ukrainian, is desperately trying, by any means, to involve other European states in a dangerous military adventure against the Russian Federation,” the Russian embassy said in a Facebook post.

Romanian FM Rejects Russian Drone Claims, Reaffirms Support for Ukraine

Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu responded on Monday, during an interview with Digi24, after the Russian Federation Embassy in Bucharest denied that the drone which entered Romanian airspace on Saturday was Russian. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that these claims are part of Moscow’s rhetoric since the start of the war in Ukraine and emphasized that such incidents will not discourage Romania from continuing to support Ukraine.

“Certainly, the Russians do not need us to tell them that the drone is theirs. They have had the same approach since the war in Ukraine began. There, they called it a ‘special operation,’ not a war. The fact that they try to use different words does not change the reality that we all know. Regarding the identification of the drone as theirs, the pilots had visual contact with the drone, and it is a model belonging to the Iranians, which the Ukrainian army does not have in its arsenal,” said Oana Țoiu.

“No one has a stake in convincing the Russians that the drone is Russian, as they already know this very well. Their attempts to distort reality using this kind of discourse are not likely to succeed. Moreover, if they believed that this provocation would intimidate us or that their attempts to weaken European solidarity would succeed, they are mistaken. Whenever there are provocations in allied or EU common space, we use these moments to intensify our dialogue, strengthen solidarity, and improve the mechanisms by which we coordinate our decisions together, as happens—and will continue to happen—on defense related to the eastern flank,” the Foreign Minister added.

When asked whether Romania is currently at a high alert level, the Minister said: “We are safe at the moment. We continue our efforts to ensure this by increasing our capabilities and intensifying dialogue, both within NATO and the EU formats, and with our partners, to ensure that this continues to happen.”

Romanian Defense Minister: The Drone Was Russian — What Did They Want, a Picture With a Label?

It is “clear” that the drone that entered Romanian airspace on Saturday was “Russian,” Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu said Monday, adding that this was also confirmed by the pilot who led the F-16 formation. His statement came after Russia claimed there was no evidence the drone was of Russian origin and mocked Romania by saying it had “discovered another UFO.”

Speaking Monday on Antena3, Moșteanu said he had reviewed the full mission report and also spoke with the pilot who led the F-16 formation:

“It is written clearly in the report, and the pilot confirmed that it was a Russian drone, used by the Russians to attack Ukraine. The Ukrainians don’t have such drones. What did they want — a picture with a label? But this is Russia’s style, to deny the obvious. Nothing new.”