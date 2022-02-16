Romania is home to some of the most mischievous dogs, study finds
Whether naughty or nice, dog owners around the globe can’t get enough of their precious pooches – so it’s no surprise pets feature heavily on Instagram.
Protect My Paws sifted through tens of thousands of Instagram posts, featuring good & bad dog hashtags to reveal the cheekiest and best-behaved breeds around the globe: https://protectmypaws.com/the-naughtiest-and-best-behaved-dog-breeds-according-to-instagram/
The study reveals that Romania is home to naughty pups with a 72.73% naughtiness rating.
Here’s a peek at the locations with the naughtiest pups around the globe:
- The best-behaved dog breed on Instagram is the Korean Jindo Dog, with 75.86% positive behavior tags.
- Instagram’s naughtiest dog breed is the Japanese Spitz, with 86.67% of Spitz behavior posts reporting bad behavior.
- South Africa is home to the naughtiest dogs: 87.85% of dog behavior Instagram posts are negative.
- Ukraine is the land of good boys, with a 96.72% good behavior report.
- Moscow, Russia, is the city with the best boys (98.41% positive).
- Canberra, Australia, is the city with the naughtiest dogs (99.74% negative).