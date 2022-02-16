Romania is home to some of the most mischievous dogs, study finds

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Whether naughty or nice, dog owners around the globe can’t get enough of their precious pooches – so it’s no surprise pets feature heavily on Instagram.

Protect My Paws sifted through tens of thousands of Instagram posts, featuring good & bad dog hashtags to reveal the cheekiest and best-behaved breeds around the globe: https://protectmypaws.com/the-naughtiest-and-best-behaved-dog-breeds-according-to-instagram/

The study reveals that Romania is home to naughty pups with a 72.73% naughtiness rating.

Here’s a peek at the locations with the naughtiest pups around the globe:

The best-behaved dog breed on Instagram is the Korean Jindo Dog, with 75.86% positive behavior tags.

Instagram’s naughtiest dog breed is the Japanese Spitz, with 86.67% of Spitz behavior posts reporting bad behavior.

South Africa is home to the naughtiest dogs: 87.85% of dog behavior Instagram posts are negative.

Ukraine is the land of good boys, with a 96.72% good behavior report.

Moscow, Russia, is the city with the best boys (98.41% positive).

Canberra, Australia, is the city with the naughtiest dogs (99.74% negative).