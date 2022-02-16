unsplash
SOCIETY & PEOPLE

Romania is home to some of the most mischievous dogs, study finds

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Whether naughty or nice, dog owners around the globe can’t get enough of their precious pooches – so it’s no surprise pets feature heavily on Instagram.

Protect My Paws sifted through tens of thousands of Instagram posts, featuring good & bad dog hashtags to reveal the cheekiest and best-behaved breeds around the globe: https://protectmypaws.com/the-naughtiest-and-best-behaved-dog-breeds-according-to-instagram/

The study reveals that Romania is home to naughty pups with a 72.73% naughtiness rating.

Here’s a peek at the locations with the naughtiest pups around the globe:

  • The best-behaved dog breed on Instagram is the Korean Jindo Dog, with 75.86% positive behavior tags.
  • Instagram’s naughtiest dog breed is the Japanese Spitz, with 86.67% of Spitz behavior posts reporting bad behavior.
  • South Africa is home to the naughtiest dogs: 87.85% of dog behavior Instagram posts are negative.
  • Ukraine is the land of good boys, with a 96.72% good behavior report.
  • Moscow, Russia, is the city with the best boys (98.41% positive).
  • Canberra, Australia, is the city with the naughtiest dogs (99.74% negative).

- Advertisement -

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More