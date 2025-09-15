Romania Jobless Rate at 6% in Q2, Youth Unemployment Soars

Romania’s active population in the second quarter of the year was 8.222 million people, of whom 7.733 million were employed and 489,800 were unemployed, according to data published Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The unemployment rate reached the highest level (22.9%) among young people (aged 15–24).

“In Q2 2025, the employment rate of the population aged 20–64 was 69.3%, up from the previous quarter. Romania’s active population in Q2 2025 was 8,222,800 people, of which 7,733,000 were employed and 489,800 were unemployed,” the INS data show.

The employment rate of the working-age population (15–64 years) was 63.3% in Q2 2025, an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared with Q1 2025. Employment was higher among men (71.6% versus 54.8% among women) and among urban residents (69.3% versus 57.1% in rural areas). The youth employment rate (15–24 years) was 18.7%.

The unemployment rate in Q2 2025 was 6%, down 0.2 percentage points compared with Q1 2025. By gender, the gap between the two unemployment rates was 0.1 percentage points (6% for men versus 5.9% for women), and by area of residence, 6.4 percentage points (9.4% in rural areas versus 3% in urban areas). By age group, unemployment reached the highest level (22.9%) among young people (15–24 years).