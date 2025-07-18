Romania Leads EU Ranking for Intra-Community Migration
Romania holds the leading position among EU member states in terms of the number and percentage of citizens living in other European Union countries. According to data analyzed by Profit.ro, approximately 3.1 million Romanian citizens currently reside in other EU states. This figure represents 16.28% of Romania’s total population of 19 million — the highest proportion across the EU.
In comparison, Poland and Italy each have around 1.5 million citizens living abroad within the EU. However, these numbers account for just 3.99% and 2.6% of their respective populations, placing them far behind Romania in both absolute and relative terms.
Other countries with high percentages include Croatia, where 14.9% of its population (about 575,000 citizens) live in other EU states, and Bulgaria, with 11.68% of its population (around 753,000 people) residing abroad.
By contrast, less than 1% of citizens from Germany, France, and Sweden live in other EU countries, highlighting a significant East-West divide in migration trends within the Union.
Romania’s high rate of intra-EU migration underscores ongoing challenges such as economic disparity, wage gaps, and limited opportunities at home. At the same time, it points to a mobile and skilled workforce that contributes significantly to labor markets across Europe.
