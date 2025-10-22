Romania mandates panic buttons, video systems in hospitals

President Nicușor Dan has promulgated a law requiring that all public and private healthcare facilities install panic buttons in every patient room.

Additionally, the law mandates the installation of video surveillance systems in ICU units, emergency departments, and wards for critically ill cardiac patients.

“I have signed a law that introduces new health regulations and increases protection for both patients and medical staff. Every patient room in public and private healthcare facilities will now have panic buttons. These systems will trigger an alert in cases of medical emergencies or imminent danger, which is especially useful for immobilized or less autonomous patients,” said the President.

- Advertisement -

The head of state also emphasized that the law makes it compulsory to install video surveillance systems in ICU units, emergency departments, and critical cardiac patient wards.

“The goal is to ensure compliance with medical protocols and procedures so that patients can receive proper care at the highest medical standards. At the same time, this system increases the safety of medical staff by deterring potential hospital assaults,” the President added.

Non-compliance with the new regulations will result in fines ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 lei.