Romania Misses Digital ID Rollout, Millions Lose Free Cards

The Ministry of Internal Affairs states that the target of 5 million citizens receiving electronic identity cards cannot be reached, which is why the Government has approved reducing the number of beneficiaries to 3.5 million who will be able to receive the new IDs free of charge.

The project, which began in 2021 in Cluj, has still not been fully expanded nationwide, and the final implementation deadline is the summer of 2026. If the reform is not implemented, Romania risks sanctions amounting to millions of euros.

The Government adopted a memorandum in Thursday’s meeting, through which the Ministry of Internal Affairs proposes reducing the number of beneficiaries of the new electronic ID cards from 5 million to 3.5 million. The budget allocated to the project has also been cut by €21 million.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs argues that this approach makes the use of PNRR funds more efficient and secures the investment, given that the initially assumed target will not be met. The same ministry also claims that low citizen interest in the new IDs is the reason why the plan needs to be modified.

The overall project had a budget allocation of €150 million, distributed as follows:

issuance of the 5 million ID cards – €70 million;

equipping public services with digital tools and promoting the new IDs – €80 million.

In reality, although digitalization started back in 2021 with a pilot project in Cluj, by August 28, 2025, only 436,674 electronic ID cards had been issued nationwide. Moreover, out of the 11 electronic services that the state was supposed to develop in order to support the use of the new IDs, by August 2025 only 4 had been fully completed. The rest are still in the stage of “analysis and implementation.”

How the authorities justify themselves

In the same memorandum, the Ministry of Internal Affairs blames the “novelty of the project” and the capacity of local authorities.

“The initial pace of implementation was a moderate one, determined by several objective factors, among which we mention: the novelty of the project, which required the development and operationalization of entirely new administrative and technical processes; the lack of familiarity of public registry personnel with the new procedures for issuing electronic ID cards; the level of citizen interest in the new documents; and the variable administrative capacity of local authorities,” the document states.

The ministry’s last-minute plan

To encourage people to choose the new electronic ID cards, the Ministry of Internal Affairs proposes:

organizing national caravans;

enabling online registration of documents required for issuing IDs;

stopping the issuance of the old-style IDs.

“Organizing caravans to collect applications and biometric data, both in Bucharest and nationwide, including hard-to-reach areas or during cultural and sporting events; operationalizing a digital solution for exclusively online submission of data required to issue electronic ID cards; stopping the issuance of the 1997 model IDs, in the context of intensifying information and promotional campaigns for the new IDs,” the ministry announced.

What Romania risks

According to the document, the European Commission may sanction Romania with approximately €264 million if it fails to meet the committed reform.