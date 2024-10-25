Romania officially switches to winter time this weekend

Romania officially switches to winter time 2024. Tomorrow, the last Saturday in October, the clocks go back one hour, and 4:00 will become 3:00.

Every fall, the transition to winter time is made for the current year, which is why the night is extended by an hour. Romania switches to winter time 2024 on Saturday night, October 26, to Sunday, October 27, 2024.

The change of time is intended to optimize the use of natural light throughout the day, but in recent years there have been a number of discussions about abandoning this custom both in Romania and in the rest of Europe.

In 2019, the European Parliament supported and voted on the proposal to abandon the summer and winter time change, but the implementation of this decision was postponed. No official information regarding the removal of the measure has been announced so far.

The switch to winter time can have negative physical and psychological effects on many people. The quality of sleep can be affected, especially among children and the elderly, and states of chronic fatigue can occur.

The change to winter time also involves a sudden decrease in sunlight exposure in the second part of the day, which can have psychological and emotional consequences for certain vulnerable people, especially those prone to seasonal affective disorders.