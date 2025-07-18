Romania Plans Drone Production Partnership with Ukraine
The Ministry of Defense is to negotiate with officials in Kiev so that the aircraft will be produced in Romania, and then sold to other European countries. Denmark and Norway have already signed similar projects with Ukraine, Digi24 reports.
The information was confirmed by the Ministry of National Defense in a meeting with journalists. The Minister of National Defense is to meet with the official, with his counterpart from Ukraine, and discuss this deal.
Basically, Romania should pay for the details of some drones developed so far by the Ukrainians as a result of the war experience accumulated in recent years, when they became a superpower in terms of drones.
The next step would be determined by investments in a factory in Romania, most likely the one in Brașov, and there the Romanians and Ukrainians should work together to manufacture the drones. Most of the aircraft will end up in the Romanian Army, but many of them will also be sold to other European countries, according to the plan. The good part of this association is that Ukraine is willing to do this deal because it wants money. The bad part is that Romania has no money, so such a deal is very difficult to implement this year. Most likely, additional steps will be taken in 2026, when the new army budget will be approved.
