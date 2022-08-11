Romania ranks 6th in Europe for best night’s sleep

A study by Forbes Advisor has analysed online search data to discover the European countries who have the best night’s sleep. The survey revealed that Romania ranked in 6th, as it received an insomnia score of just 20 out of 100.

These search amounts were then weighted against the number of internet users in each individual country, creating an Insomnia score out of 100, to further establish the European country that gets the best night’s sleep.

The countries that have the best night’s sleep

Rank Country Monthly searches per 100,000 internet users Insomnia score (/100) 1. Turkey 5.7 3 2. Belgium 20.6 6 3. Norway 21.4 10 4. Greece 22.0 13 5. Switzerland 27.4 16

Turkey is the best country for a good night’s sleep

Forbes Advisor can reveal that Turkey is the country that gets the best night’s sleep, boasting a low Insomnia score of just 3 out of 100.

This is due to there being, on average, only 4,040 sleep related searches in a country with just short of 70 million people who actively use the internet.

Just falling short of the top spot is Belgium, ranking in second, with an Insomnia score of 6/100.

In third place, Norway has an Insomnia score of just 10 out of 100 – That’s equivalent to only 1,100 searches in a country with over 5 million people surfing the internet.

Greece, ranked fourth, is not far behind with a score of 13/100 from Greeks online searches trying to find ways to improve their sleep.

Completing the top five is Switzerland, with just shy of 8 million people actively using the internet, there are just over 2,000 users seeking ways to sleep better, giving the country an Insomnia score of 16 out of 100.

Expert tips to improve sleep quality 1. Get plenty of sunlight during the day

A good night’s sleep begins during the day!

Making sure that you are exposed to natural sunlight during daylight hours will help your body’s internal clock or ‘circadian rhythm’ to regulate. If you haven’t been awake for long enough your body will not be ready for sleep.

2. Change bedroom lighting

To allow your room to become an environment more conducive to sleeping, try reducing artificial light before bed. The darker the room the better.

Artificial lighting can trick your brain into believing it’s daytime and so it will be harder to fall asleep. Reducing screen time or even just limiting screen time will have a positive effect. You could also reduce bedroom lighting to softer lamp lights leading up to the time you wish to sleep.

3. Create a stress-free night-time routine

After an exhausting day, having a relaxing night time routine is important.

Try your hand at a relaxing activity rather than watching TV or scrolling through your phone before bed, this can help your mood and prepare your body better for sleep. These activities can include listening to relaxing music, meditation, reading, or even taking a warm bath. Even better if you can start this routine at the same time each night!

4. Adjust your room temperature

Your core body temperature should be 37 degrees celsius and is maintained by your circadian rhythm. Your temperature will fluctuate slightly during the night and will reduce just before bed to indicate it is time to sleep.

To aid this transition, you can aim to reduce the temperature of your bedroom. You can sleep with the windows open, use netted curtains to keep in the cool air, or leave the fan running to help circulate air in hotter weather.

5. Make your bed a sleeping sanctuary

If you tend to use your bed during the day to watch films, scroll through your phone or even to sit and work, then your brain will begin to associate the environment with those daytime tasks.

So if your work day is stressful then it will carry over into the hours where you actively try to sleep. Save your bed for sleeping! By establishing a clear boundary between these you will find your ability to sleep well will improve.

6. Limit caffeine and sugar in your diet

Reducing your intake of caffeine and sugar filled products during the evening will increase your chances of a peaceful and undisrupted night’s sleep.

Caffeine blocks sleep receptors in your brain and so works against your body as it tries to wind down for sleep. Sugar on the other hand, provides a spike of energy, and what goes up must come down! The following sugar crash wreaks havoc with your internal body clock.