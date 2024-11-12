Romania Ranks as Most Stressful Country To Drive In, While the Netherlands Takes the Stress-Free Crown
Driving can be a stressful experience, influenced by factors often beyond our control—from poor road infrastructure to the availability of electric charging points. In fact, global searches for “stress while driving” have surged by +100% over the past 12 months¹. With so many potential stressors, which countries are the most challenging to drive in?
To find out, the car insurance comparison experts at Compare the Market AU analysed various factors, including electric charger availability, average congestion, and accident rates, to reveal the most stressful countries for drivers.
The Top 10 Most Stressful Countries for Drivers:
|Rank
|Country
|Avg Congestion (%)
|Road Quality
|Fatality Rate per 100,000
|Motor Thefts per 100,000
|2hr Avg Parking Cost (LEI)
|Electric Car Chargers
|“Stressful Driving” Search Volume
|Max Speed Limit (km/h)
|Total Score (Max 100)
|1
|Romania
|55.0
|3
|9.6
|26.6
|12.75
|1,972
|890
|130
|50.96
|2
|Australia
|29.9
|4.9
|4.5
|210.2
|210.2
|279
|2,810
|130
|48.38
|3
|United States
|22.7
|5.5
|14.2
|291.3
|291.3
|16,687
|10,100
|137
|48.34
|4
|New Zealand
|28.2
|4.5
|6.6
|954
|954
|298
|680
|110
|48.14
|5
|Italy
|29.0
|4.4
|5
|213
|213
|30,774
|15,810
|130
|46.71
|6
|Bulgaria
|38.0
|3.4
|8.4
|22.2
|22.2
|334
|550
|140
|44.87
|7
|Greece
|40.5
|4.6
|7.3
|177.1
|177.1
|986
|660
|130
|44.10
|8
|South Africa
|26.8
|4.5
|24.5
|–
|–
|35
|4,020
|120
|43.69
|9
|United Arab Emirates
|16.8
|6
|5.9
|5.3
|5.3
|261
|20,160
|160
|43.36
|10
|Czechia
|31.3
|3.9
|5.2
|33
|33
|1,995
|3,800
|150
|43.22
Romania ranks as the most stressful country for drivers, with a score of 50.96. The country had the worst congestion rate (55%) among all those analysed — 25% higher than Australia (29.9%) and more than double that of the United States (22.7%). Romania’s notorious lack of highways contributes to this congestion. Additionally, Romania scored the lowest for road quality in the top 10, with a score of just 3 out of 7.
Moving further down the world, Australia ranks second, partly due to its high parking costs, averaging AUD $28.30 for two hours—over twice as expensive as the US ($13.88). It also places 10th for “stressful driving” searches, with 2,810 searches annually. The country’s 130km/h maximum speed limit, which matches that of Romania, also likely contributes to driver stress.
The United States, known for its extensive road networks, ranked third. Despite its reputation for road trips, the US has the second-highest road fatality rate per 100,000 (14.2), surpassed only by South Africa (24.5). Moreover, the US ranks 3rd worst for car thefts (291.3 per 100,000).
New Zealand takes fourth place with a score of 48.14. Although it enjoys relatively low congestion at 28.2%, it has the 7th worst road quality of the countries analysed.
European nations Italy, Bulgaria, and Greece also feature in the top 10 most stressful countries to drive in. Italy ranks 6th for road quality and records the second-highest search volume for “stressful driving,” while Bulgaria scores low on road quality and ranks joint 3rd for the highest speed limits.
The Netherlands tops the list as the least stressful country for drivers, offering the second-highest road quality and the most extensive electric charger network. Spain, Croatia, and Germany also rank highly, with European countries claiming 8 of the top 10 spots for the least stressful driving conditions.
Commenting on the study, Adrian Taylor, Executive General Manager of General Insurance at Compare the Market AU said “Driving can be a stressful experience, with so many things to consider for a safe and stress-free driving experience – however, it doesn’t help that many of these factors rely on the behaviour of other drivers, and the road infrastructure.
“With this in mind, it’s important to make sure that your car insurance policy covers you for everything that is important to you, including theft and third-party damage. It’s important to compare car insurance to look for the right policy to suit your needs.”
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002
Of-course driving should not be a relaxing trip. Automotive vehicles are a lethal gun in the hands of the many.