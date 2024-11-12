Romania Ranks as Most Stressful Country To Drive In, While the Netherlands Takes the Stress-Free Crown

Driving can be a stressful experience, influenced by factors often beyond our control—from poor road infrastructure to the availability of electric charging points. In fact, global searches for “stress while driving” have surged by +100% over the past 12 months¹. With so many potential stressors, which countries are the most challenging to drive in?

To find out, the car insurance comparison experts at Compare the Market AU analysed various factors, including electric charger availability, average congestion, and accident rates, to reveal the most stressful countries for drivers.

The Top 10 Most Stressful Countries for Drivers:

Rank Country Avg Congestion (%) Road Quality Fatality Rate per 100,000 Motor Thefts per 100,000 2hr Avg Parking Cost (LEI) Electric Car Chargers “Stressful Driving” Search Volume Max Speed Limit (km/h) Total Score (Max 100) 1 Romania 55.0 3 9.6 26.6 12.75 1,972 890 130 50.96 2 Australia 29.9 4.9 4.5 210.2 210.2 279 2,810 130 48.38 3 United States 22.7 5.5 14.2 291.3 291.3 16,687 10,100 137 48.34 4 New Zealand 28.2 4.5 6.6 954 954 298 680 110 48.14 5 Italy 29.0 4.4 5 213 213 30,774 15,810 130 46.71 6 Bulgaria 38.0 3.4 8.4 22.2 22.2 334 550 140 44.87 7 Greece 40.5 4.6 7.3 177.1 177.1 986 660 130 44.10 8 South Africa 26.8 4.5 24.5 – – 35 4,020 120 43.69 9 United Arab Emirates 16.8 6 5.9 5.3 5.3 261 20,160 160 43.36 10 Czechia 31.3 3.9 5.2 33 33 1,995 3,800 150 43.22

Romania ranks as the most stressful country for drivers, with a score of 50.96. The country had the worst congestion rate (55%) among all those analysed — 25% higher than Australia (29.9%) and more than double that of the United States (22.7%). Romania’s notorious lack of highways contributes to this congestion. Additionally, Romania scored the lowest for road quality in the top 10, with a score of just 3 out of 7.

Moving further down the world, Australia ranks second, partly due to its high parking costs, averaging AUD $28.30 for two hours—over twice as expensive as the US ($13.88). It also places 10th for “stressful driving” searches, with 2,810 searches annually. The country’s 130km/h maximum speed limit, which matches that of Romania, also likely contributes to driver stress.

The United States, known for its extensive road networks, ranked third. Despite its reputation for road trips, the US has the second-highest road fatality rate per 100,000 (14.2), surpassed only by South Africa (24.5). Moreover, the US ranks 3rd worst for car thefts (291.3 per 100,000).

New Zealand takes fourth place with a score of 48.14. Although it enjoys relatively low congestion at 28.2%, it has the 7th worst road quality of the countries analysed.

European nations Italy, Bulgaria, and Greece also feature in the top 10 most stressful countries to drive in. Italy ranks 6th for road quality and records the second-highest search volume for “stressful driving,” while Bulgaria scores low on road quality and ranks joint 3rd for the highest speed limits.

The Netherlands tops the list as the least stressful country for drivers, offering the second-highest road quality and the most extensive electric charger network. Spain, Croatia, and Germany also rank highly, with European countries claiming 8 of the top 10 spots for the least stressful driving conditions.

Commenting on the study, Adrian Taylor, Executive General Manager of General Insurance at Compare the Market AU said “Driving can be a stressful experience, with so many things to consider for a safe and stress-free driving experience – however, it doesn’t help that many of these factors rely on the behaviour of other drivers, and the road infrastructure.

“With this in mind, it’s important to make sure that your car insurance policy covers you for everything that is important to you, including theft and third-party damage. It’s important to compare car insurance to look for the right policy to suit your needs.”