Romania receives two new anti-missile radars for tracking aerial targets in eastern Ukraine and the Black Sea

President Klaus Iohannis informed Parliament about the deployment of two anti-aircraft and anti-missile surveillance radars on Romanian territory, in the context of the continuation of the war started by Russia against Ukraine. The two facilities will be provided by Spain and the United States.

The Romanian MPs took note on Wednesday, in a joint session, of the information given to President Klaus Iohannis regarding the deployment of two radars on the territory of Romania, in order to fulfill specific missions, against the background of the continuation of the actions of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of the North Atlantic Alliance and the intensification of attacks on some goals from Ukraine.

“The Russian Federation continued its actions in the vicinity of the North Atlantic Alliance states, intensifying attacks on some targets in Ukraine. In these conditions, the Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe – SACEUR ordered the implementation at the NATO level of specific measures to respond to the crisis, prioritized the infrastructure and critical defense means and requested the deployment of the allied anti-aircraft and anti-missile surveillance and defense structures, for the purpose of fulfilling the missions subordinated to the post of deterrence and defense of NATO. Following the analysis of NATO requests, of the security situation in the region, in accordance with the provisions of art. 119 of the Romanian Constitution and with the provisions of art. 4 para. 1 of Law no. 291/2007 regarding the entry, stationing, carrying out of operations or transit of foreign military forces on Romanian territory, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions, at the proposal of the Prime Minister of Romania, after consulting the Supreme Council of Defense of the Country, I inform the Parliament of Romania that I have approved the deployment of the two radars on the territory of Romania in order to fulfill specific missions“, reads the information sent to the Parliament.

Spain offered a TPS-43 radar to be deployed and integrated into the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense System – NATINADS on the territory of Romania, and the US Marine Corps intends to deploy a TPS-80 radar in our country, near the border with Ukraine, according to the document.

The Spanish and American partners carried out reconnaissance to determine the optimal locations in agreement with the Romanian military authorities. These radars will ensure the discovery, tracking and identification of air targets evolving in eastern Ukraine and in the central-western Black Sea basin and will improve the capabilities of integrated anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense in the eastern flank of NATO and implicitly in Romania, by increasing the detection distance of aerial targets evolving at low, medium and high altitudes, the information also states.

The Ministry of National Defense will make available the necessary facilities for the deployment of these means of aerial surveillance and will approve the deployment locations of the capabilities and the number of soldiers who will serve the equipment depending on the operational requirements. The necessary funds for the entry, stationing and operation of Allied air surveillance elements on Romanian territory will be provided from the budget of the Ministry of National Defense, the same source states.