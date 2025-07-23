Romania has requested compensation for heritage items stolen from a Dutch museum, without waiting for the conclusion of the criminal investigation, Profit.ro informs.

The estimated damage amounts to €5.7 million, a sum that will be covered by the insurance company. The National History Museum of Romania has been officially notified about the launch of the compensation procedures, according to Digi24.

The criminal investigation is ongoing. Next week, the three suspects believed to be responsible for the theft will appear in court again. Judges will decide whether to extend their pre-trial detention.

The stolen items — the Coțofenești Helmet and three Dacian gold bracelets — are national treasures. They were stolen earlier this year from a museum in the Netherlands, where they were on temporary display.

The Romanian authorities decided to seek compensation in the context in which, almost six months after the theft, the treasure has not yet been found. Even if the objects will be recovered later, Romania could keep part of the amount for possible restoration work, if they were damaged. The rest of the money would be returned. Compensation is possible because the treasure had been internationally insured for 5.7 million euros.