Romania Sends Black Hawk to Bulgaria Amid 100+ Wildfires
Romania sends a Black Hawk helicopter to Bulgaria to help put out wildfires. There are hundreds of them at the moment.
The Black Hawk helicopter took off this morning from an air base in Bucharest and is heading to Bulgaria. There are many devastating wildfires in Bulgaria, and the authorities have asked for help from European countries.
In addition to Romania, other countries have also sent helicopters or planes to extinguish the vegetation fires. This mission represents the first external intervention of the Black Hawk helicopters outside the country. The firefighters’ mission is expected to last at least two days.
