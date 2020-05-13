Romania sends military doctors and CBRN experts to the U.S.

Romania has proposed to the U.S. to send a team of 15 military doctors and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) experts. The Romanian Ministry of Defence informs that the mission is to be carried out soon, after the conclusion of all necessary preparations. The team will stay in the U.S. for 14 days.



The mission has been agreed upon a phone conversation between the Romanian Defence minister Nicolae Ciucă and the U.S. Defence Secretary Mark T. Esper. The two officials discussed about “the solidarity in countering the pandemic generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and about the mutual cooperation of thwe two countries”.