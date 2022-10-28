Romania switches to winter time 2022 on the night from Saturday to Sunday

Romania switches to winter time this weekend, more precisely in the night from Saturday to Sunday. The clock goes back one hour so that 04:00 becomes 03:00.

Therefore, on Sunday, the day will have 25 hours instead of 24, being the longest of the year. The earliest it will get dark is December 21st: 5:10 in the afternoon. Then, natural daylight will last only eight hours and 50 minutes, and the night will be the longest of the year. It will be 15 hours and 10 minutes, because the winter solstice occurs.

The time change is done twice a year, in March and October. Since 1998, the switch to summer time takes place on the last Sunday of March, when the clock goes forward one hour, and the switch to winter time takes place on the last Sunday of October.

On the night from Saturday to Sunday, on the last weekend of this month, Romanians will turn their clocks back one hour.

Practically, this weekend it returns to the normal time that was changed with the introduction of the summer time system, an idea circulated for the first time by the scientist Benjamin Franklin, in 1784.

The summer and winter time system involves an adjustment of the clocks by one hour each spring and autumn, in order to take better advantage of natural light. In summer time, clocks go forward one hour (3:00 a.m. becomes 4:00 a.m.), while in winter time clocks go back one hour and 4:00 a.m. becomes 3:00 a.m. We gain, theoretically, an hour of sleep.

The time change has been intensely debated in recent years, and the European Union has asked member states to decide whether they will permanently stay on summer or winter time, but so far no decision has been made.