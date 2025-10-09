Romania has been officially selected to participate in Bocuse d’Or Europe 2026, the world’s most prestigious culinary competition. The announcement was recently made by the Bocuse d’Or Europe organizing committee, confirming that Romania will compete alongside 19 other nations at the European edition, to be held in Marseille (France) in March 2026. The countries that qualify in Marseille will then earn their place in the Grand Finale in Lyon (France), scheduled for January 2027.

This marks the first time that Romania has reached this level of culinary performance, standing among the world’s most respected gastronomic nations, thanks to the efforts and vision of the National Association of Chefs and Pastry Chefs in Tourism (ANBCT), the only organization in Romania officially recognized by SIRHA/Bocuse d’Or.

The process of selection and acceptance of an invited country is extremely rigorous, evaluating primarily the host organization’s capacity to manage and prepare a competition of such magnitude.

National selection now open

At the same time, ANBCT officially opened registrations for the National Selection Bocuse d’Or Romania, which will take place on November 27, 2025, in Brașov. Chefs interested in competing can apply starting today, and the finalists will be announced on October 27, 2025.

The application form and competition regulations are available here: https://bocusedor.anbct.ro/

This is a historic moment for Romanian gastronomy. It took time, numerous discussions, and proof that Romania can meet the rigorous criteria imposed by Bocuse d’Or – from organization and transparency to professional consistency and long-term vision. Bocuse d’Or represents the ultimate stage of global culinary art, and the fact that Romania will be there means recognition, trust, and respect for everyone who believed in this journey and our collective work. We want to show that Romania is not only a country of rich traditions but also one capable of transforming them into art, innovation, and performance – said Chef Cezar Munteanu, President of ANBCT.

Competition theme: “Tradition reinterpreted”

The theme for this year’s competition is “Tradition Reinterpreted”, inviting chefs to tell a culinary story that unites the past and future of Romanian gastronomy. The use of imported exotic ingredients will be discouraged in order to keep the focus on local origin, sustainability, and responsibility in cooking.

The competition must reflect the spirit of Bocuse d’Or: excellence, creativity, precision, and dedication, challenging candidates to highlight Romanian seasonal products and to reinvent culinary tradition in a contemporary fine dining context.

The mandatory ingredients for this edition are sturgeon, champignon mushrooms, and Jerusalem artichoke (topinambur) – chosen to emphasize a contemporary approach to local gastronomy where sustainability and tradition converge in a unified culinary vision.

Responsibly farmed sturgeon reflects care for natural resources and the desire to preserve the authentic taste of the past. In harmony, champignon mushrooms and Jerusalem artichoke complete the plate with a subtle interplay of textures and aromas – an expression of balance between nature’s essential elements: water and earth, mirrored in the contestants’ creations.

Through this theme, Romania reaffirms its commitment to sustainable and conscious gastronomy, proving that true culinary excellence can only be achieved through respect for the planet, tradition, and craft.

The jury – chefs with international expertise

For the national pre-selection, ANBCT has invited an international jury composed of professionals with extensive experience in the Bocuse d’Or competition, globally recognized as the most prestigious culinary contest in the world. Their presence ensures that the evaluation will meet the demanding standards set by the Bocuse d’Or global network.

During the judging process, competitors will be evaluated based on complex criteria, including taste, creativity and originality of the culinary concept, presentation aesthetics, responsible use of ingredients and sustainability principles, as well as technique and team organization during the competition.