Romania – the lowest ratio on healthcare expenditure in the EU

Romania is recording the lowest ratio in the European Union on healthcare expenditure, according to the latest Eurostat report, which gives our country an even gloomier overview particularly those days, amid fight against the novel coronavirus.

The most recent statistics on current healthcare expenditure (public and private) show how expenditure on healthcare varies across the EU Member States.

Healthcare expenditure in France and Germany was equivalent to 11.3% of GDP in 2017, a larger share than in any other EU Member State. The next highest ratio was observed in Sweden (11.0%). By contrast, healthcare expenditure accounted for less than 7.5% of GDP in 12 Member States, with Romania recording the lowest ratio (5.2%).

On average in the EU, it is estimated that healthcare expenditure amounted to 9.9% of GDP in 2017.

Relative to population size, healthcare expenditure was highest among the EU Member States in Sweden (€5 200 per inhabitant), Denmark and Luxembourg (€5 100 per inhabitant, each) in 2017, while it was lowest in Romania (€490 per inhabitant) and Bulgaria (€590 per inhabitant).