Romania to Buy Light Corvette from Turkey for €250 Million

Romania’s Defense Minister, Ionuț Moșteanu, announced on Monday that members of Parliament’s defense committees have given a favorable opinion for the Government’s purchase of a light corvette from Turkey. Romania is buying a light corvette worth nearly a quarter of a billion euros from Turkey.

- Your advertising could be here -

“There was a meeting of the joint defense committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies (…) to obtain approval for the purchase of a light corvette, which we will acquire from Turkey. This is a procedure that began last year through which the Romanian Army will acquire a light corvette, already built in Turkey, under a government-to-government agreement. It comes from the surplus of the Turkish Army, equipped with modern NATO-interoperable systems, a corvette that the Romanian Army greatly needs. (…) At the end of the discussion with committee members, I obtained unanimous approval for this acquisition,” Moșteanu said at the Parliament Palace. He added that the Black Sea must remain a sea of peace, which will happen “only by showing that we are well equipped and by continuing the joint missions we carry out with NATO allies.”

“The value of this corvette, the price documented by my colleagues at the Ministry of Defense, is 223 million euros, excluding VAT. Beyond this price, there will be additional costs for equipment, missiles, and other upgrades; the corvette will be additionally armed compared to the standard equipment it currently has,” the Defense Minister specified.