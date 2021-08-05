Romania to donate 1.3 million doses of anti-Covid vaccine to Tunisia, Egypt, Albania and Vietnam

Romania will send a humanitarian aid consisting in anti-Covid vaccines to four countries, Tunisia, Egypt, Albania and Vietman, Romanian PM Florin Citu announced at the end of the government sitting on Thursday.

According to a Health Ministry’s press release, the Government in Bucharest has approved a resolution on donating around 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Tunisia, Egypt, Albania and Vietnam, in order to support their efforts to protect the population and to counter the coronavirus transmission.

The donation for Tunisia consists of 425,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 525,000 doses for the Arab Republic of Egypt, 150,000 doses for Albania and 199,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Vietnam. from the number of doses purchased by the Ministry of Health and delivered by the company AstraZeneca.

The doses will be transported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, through the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) or the Ministry of National Defense.