Romania to help France fight wildfires

As France is fighting devastating fires in several regions, Romania will send aid to the Hexagon.

French president Emmanuel Macron made the announcement in a message posted on Twitter.

“Germany, Greece, Poland and, in the next few hours, Romania and Austria: our European partners are helping France in fighting the fires. I thank them. European solidarity is in action!” Emmanuel Macron tweeted. The French president later added that “Italy also stands in solidarity with France, as in July.”

L’Allemagne, la Grèce, la Pologne, et dans les prochaines heures la Roumanie et l’Autriche : nos partenaires viennent en aide à la France face aux incendies. Merci à eux. La solidarité européenne est à l’œuvre ! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 11, 2022

Eight huge fires are under way in France right now. About 10,000 people were evacuated, mostly in the Gironde – the are of the Bordeaux city – and Landes departments.

Romanian PM Nicolae Ciuca said that Romania stands in solidarity with France, as it “is a partner that allies can count on”.

The government decided, on Thursday, to grant emergency external humanitarian aid to the French Republic for extinguishing the fires, and a ground intervention module will be sent.

Seven officers and 70 non-commissioned firemen from the IGSU from several counties and 17 means of intervention were mobilized.

Following the consultation with President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă convened, on Thursday, the National Committee for Emergency Situations, at the proposal of the Department for Emergency Situations. The aid is granted based on the request for international assistance formulated by the French Government, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

“Two military aircraft with means of intervention and 77 rescue firefighters will soon arrive on French territory, to offer the expression of Romanian solidarity and concrete support for extinguishing the fires“, Nicolae Ciucă said, according to a post on the Government’s Facebook page.