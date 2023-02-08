Romania to send a new intervention team to Turkey following devastating earthquake

Romania is sending more aid to Turkey, including a new team of rescuers and medical personnel, to help rescue people affected by the earthquakes. A decision will be taken at today’s meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations. The project on the agenda proposes the removal of some goods from the national reserves.

This aid will be done with a transport by MApN planes. Romania also sends water and canned goods. Another rescue team, consisting of 58 people and trained search dogs, has already arrived in Turkey and managed to save two people from under the ruins of a collapsed building.

The National Inspectorate for Emergency Situations released photos of the Romanian rescuers intervening in Turkey in the city of Antakya, trying to pull out a 16-year-old boy from under the rubble on Wednesday morning. During the night they rescued a man whose leg was trapped under a concrete beam. They found two dead people in the same place.

During the night, the RO-USAR team intervened in an area in the northwestern part of the city of Antakya, and as a result of the search actions carried out, a man of about 40 years was found with a leg trapped under a concrete beam. The man was brought out alive at around 05:45 (local time).

To date, two more deceased people have been found in this location.

Over 8,700 people are confirmed dead in Turkey and Syria following earthquakes, with tens of thousands injured.6,000 buildings collapsed.

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has reached 8,424, according to official information, CNN reports. In Syria, 2,530 deaths were confirmed in both government-held and rebel-held areas. There are 4,654 injured. In Turkey, at least 5,894 people died and 34,810 were injured, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Tuesday.

Quests and rescue missions are under way, but against the clock. More than 13 million people are affected in Turkey, in an area that stretches approximately 450 km from east to west and 300 km from north to south. The authorities have declared a state of calamity in 10 provinces for three months, and claim that the victims will be accommodated in hotels in Antalya. Until they get there, people struggle to survive the winter. Humanitarian tents have been set up for those who no longer have homes. Left with only the clothes on them, the people lit fires and say they ate for the first time in two days. Winter and destroyed roads make it difficult for the help they need to arrive.