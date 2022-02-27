Romania to send EUR 3 M fuel, helmets, ammunition, military equipment and medicines to Ukraine

The Romanian government has decided to send a second tranche of aid worth 3 million euros to Ukraine consisting of anti-theft news, helmets, ammunition and military equipment, water and medicines, Dan Cărbunaru, government spokesman, announced on Sunday.

“This is a new tranche of aid to Ukraine worth 3 million euros to Ukraine, consisting of fuel bills, helmets, ammunition and military equipment, food, water and medicine. At the same time, the Romanian Government announces its readiness to take over the wounded Ukrainians in the network of military and civilian hospitals in our country,” said Cărbunaru.

He said that until now on the platform announced yesterday by the Government and which is managed by the Chancellery of Prime Minister Ciuca, “Together we help more,” until 6 in the morning were centralized 1269 offers of support from civil society, economic agents, other categories of volunteers, consisting of food, water, medicine, accommodation, transportation, etc.

All these forms of support will start to be distributed according to the needs of the situation in Ukraine, “said the government spokesman. Regarding the mobile camps, Cărbunaru said that there are already two operationalized, one in Sighet and one in Siret.

“The Sighet camp, being operational, has no hosted citizens. Instead, the Siret camp currently has 41 Ukrainian citizens who will leave in the next few hours in the accommodation indicated by the General Inspectorate for Immigration. In addition to these 41 Ukrainian citizens, there are 100 Indian students who can also be accommodated in this camp for a few hours, and will be directed to Bucharest airport to be repatriated,” the spokesperson of the Gov’t in Bucharest said.

Another measure of support at the Siret border crossing point, which is the busiest at the moment, is that in those vulnerable categories of Ukrainian citizens – children, pregnant women, the elderly, the sick – and who are queuing waiting on the territory of Ukraine to enter Romania to be taken SMURD ambulances in coordination with the Ukrainian authorities to be brought to Romania faster.

At the local level, with the involvement of local authorities, several minibuses with food and necessary materials – blankets, thick clothes – went to Chernivtsi and to Sorotvinp, localities near the Romanian border.

The meeting of the Government task force is in full swing, other details will be announced at the end of it.