Romania updates list of states with high risk of Covid infection: France out, Sweden in

The Government in Bucharest has updated the list of countries with high epidemiological list for which a 14-day quarantine is necessary upon returning to Romania. France has been taken out of the list, while Sweden is back again on it.

At the same time, the Romanian authorities maintain Denmark on the red list, even it has a low infection index, arguing the decision is prompted by the minks issue. However, latest information say that the possibility that the SARS-CoV-2 virus passes from minks to humans is low.

The countries on the list: Georgie, Serbia, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Croatia, Andorra, Lithuania, Slovenia, San Marino, Liechtenstein, Austria, U.S., Hungary, French Polynesia, Sweden, North Macedonia, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Jordan, Italy, Bulgaria, Armenia, Czechia, Kosovo, Denmark.

Those coming from these countries are compelled to stay in quarantine for 14 days. They can go out of quarantine in the 10th day if they make a Covid test in the 8th quarantine day and if the result is negative and have no specific symptoms.

At the same time, a decision taken on Friday is that people who had Covid-19 in the past 90 days and who return from these countries are not compelled to stay in quarantine anymore upon arriving in Romania.