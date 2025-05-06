The Quantum Bits robotics team, formed by seven middle school students from the Bucharest International Informatics High School, won the Grand Champions Trophy and the 1st place at the First Lego League 2025 international competition, held May 1-5 in Greece.

After three intense days of competition, in which 50 teams from 44 countries such as Japan, USA, Brazil, Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Germany and Canada participated, Romania ranked in first place and scored the maximum 600 points, with the Quantum Bits team marking excellence in all areas of the competition: robotics design, technical performance, international collaboration, innovation and core values.

The team’s strength was their innovation project – an AI-powered drone capable of identifying people at risk of drowning and launching an autonomous life-saving device. The project was refined through consultations with experts from companies such as Autonomous Flight Technologies, Oracle, Raiffeisen Bank, GeoEcoMar, the Ministry of Water, SUMAL 2.0 and the Lifeguard Association – a concrete example of applied education, co-creation and social responsibility.

In a context where Romania ranks first in the EU in drowning deaths, the innovation proposed by the students brings real relevance with potential for application.

Who are the champions?

The Quantum Bits team is composed of Sandra Paul (14 years old, team leader), Andrei Banu (14 years old), Ioan Chelaru (13 years old), David Becheru (13 years old), Matei Stoica (12 years old), Levin Mircea (12 years old), Noah Diaconu (12 years old), coordinated by Theodor Ciobanu (mentor, 16 years old) and Mihai Popescu (engineer and coach).

The Quantum Bits robotics team is supported by INACO Association in their educational and competitive journey with the support of their sponsors: BCR Leasing and transportation partners TAROM who made their participation in the international stage in Greece possible, sponsors Infosys, F64 Studio, Raiffeisen Bank Romania who supported the team in the purchase of equipment, components for the robot and for the innovation project, respectively their performance at the regional and national stages.

“These kids are living proof that when you support meaningful education, public-private partnerships can generate excellence. More importantly, they can generate hope.” – INACO