He stated that Romania is not entering any war, but is preparing as if for one. “Some colleagues in the press have taken out of context, on the one hand, all the announcements from the Ministry of National Defense and other institutions in the National Defense, Public Order, and National Security System. Many narratives have been used, not for the purpose of strengthening national security. We are not entering a war. However, we are preparing as if for a war. And we are not sending troops to Ukraine. We do not have soldiers in Ukraine, and we have not sent troops to conflict zones,” added General Gheorghiță Vlad.

He noted that a very large exercise is upcoming in the Cincu area, and images of military equipment movements will be used to create the false impression that Romania is sending troops to Ukraine or Moldova. “A very large exercise is upcoming in the Cincu area: Dacian Fall, an exercise through which we aim to raise the battle group level from battalion to brigade. There have been, and there are, many movements of equipment on national territory. These images have been and are being used to suggest that Romania is sending troops to Ukraine or Moldova. False. We will be moving equipment for the National Military Parade on December 1. You know as well as I do that images of equipment movement for training or even for deployment at the Arch of Triumph square have been used in narratives implying Romania’s participation in military actions outside national territory. False,” explained General Gheorghiță Vlad.

He added that every citizen should get information from at least two credible sources. “I have always asked that every Romanian citizen inform themselves from at least two sources, from credible sources. A simple search on various social networks can verify whether the information is true or false. We live in an information bubble. I was discussing yesterday with colleagues—we are prisoners of the mobile phones each of us has. If someone is interested in natural disasters, artificial intelligence will bombard them only with articles about natural disasters. If we are interested in war, we will receive only information about war. A very clear selection must be made, and citizens must be educated in this area. With current technology, with the level of technology reached, it is very easy for the population to be manipulated,” added the Chief of the General Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces.

No 100% specialized military training for youth

The decrease in the Army’s operational reserve due to the aging of reservists is “a national security issue,” the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Gheorghiță Vlad also said. In this context, the MApN initiated the law – adopted by deputies on Wednesday – to establish the category of “volunteer soldiers in term”, young people between 18 and 35 years old who can voluntarily opt to participate in a military training program and who can then either join the Army or move to the operational reserve. “The operational reserve is currently at an average age of 48. According to the law, soldiers promoted from the operational reserve can be kept in mobilization work until the age of 55. Military personnel who have been promoted can be kept in service until the age of 63, after which they are retired,” explained the Chief of the Army, General Gheorghiță Vlad, on Wednesday.

“Considering these figures, we need to find another solution. The one identified by the Ministry of National Defense is the introduction of this “alternative” service, of voluntary military conscription,” said Vlad. He specified that, depending on budget allocations, between 1,000 and 10,000 military conscripts can be trained per year.

“It will not be a one hundred percent specialized military training, let’s think that in four months we will be able to produce F-16 pilots, tank gunners or Patriot gunners. It is a basic military training so as to give him the ability to be assigned to certain positions in the organizational staffs of the Romanian Army”, explained General Gheorghiţă Vlad.

The Government approved at the beginning of October the draft law by which young people between the ages of 18 and 35 will be able to voluntarily participate, for 4 months, in a basic military training program, the aim being to rejuvenate the operational reserve of the Army.

On Wednesday, the normative act was adopted by the Chamber of Deputies. Romanian citizens, men and women, between the ages of 18 and 35, will be able to request the Ministry of Defense to participate, voluntarily, in a basic military training program, according to the normative act.

When asked about the procedure by which Romanians abroad can be mobilized in the event of a war situation, the Chief of Staff of the Army explained that “it is a constitutional duty of everyone and a legal obligation.” “It is important that Romania has a large mass of the population to lead the war effort,” he said.

“National defense is a constitutional duty for every citizen of Romania. As a result, regardless of whether we have a permanent residence in Romania or outside the national territory, mobilization orders will be issued. In accordance with draft Law 446, which I sincerely hope will be approved today, the deadline for reporting to the units where they are registered is changed to 15 days. I cannot now make an assumption as to how many of those who have a permanent residence abroad will report for mobilization. But, I repeat, it is a constitutional duty of each and a legal obligation,” declared the Chief of the Army Staff, in a press conference.

He specified that, if we have an 83% percentage for mobilization for exercises, it means that we still have responsible citizens.

