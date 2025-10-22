Romanian Army Chief: “We Are Not at War, but Preparing as If We Were”
“We are not entering a war and we are not sending soldiers to Ukraine. Instead, we are preparing as if for a war,” said the Chief of the Army Staff, General Gheorghiţă Vlad, in a press conference on Tuesday. The army also presented the conclusions of the largest reservist mobilization exercise, which took place last week in Bucharest and Ilfov. “It achieved all its objectives,” but there was “a great vulnerability.”
About 83% of the reservists in Bucharest and Ilfov mobilized for the exercise last week reported for duty, according to data from the Ministry of Defense presented at a press conference on Wednesday.
Gheorghiţă Vlad was asked on Wednesday, during a press conference, whether Romania is entering any war. “At the moment, we have no information that would lead us to hypothesize an aggression or the occurrence of aggression on national territory. However, I have stated that Romania needs a prepared population, a national economy capable of sustaining even a war effort, and, last but not least, a plan to combat disinformation and fake news. The third component is very important, and you have seen, during this mobilization exercise (MOBEX), that narratives were used to create panic – such as calling up reservists for mobilization to send them to war, to send them to Ukraine, or claiming that the Romanian Army is unprepared, evidenced by a boot being thrown or a queue at a military unit,” said the Chief of the General Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces.
ChatGPT said:
During the MOBEX B-IF 25 exercise, over 10,000 people were called up, according to HotNews sources, but not only from the Army, but also from structures such as the Ministry of Interior, Gendarmerie or Fire Department, SRI or ANP. These are people who joined the army before 2004, before it was no longer mandatory. Only the MApN and STS reservists, however, were taken to the range to do training and shooting.
Among the MApN and STS reservists, the attendance was 81%, and of these, 71% also received training in the range. “We had a special specificity in this mobilization exercise. In the two administrative-territorial units, namely Bucharest and Ilfov, we do not have any range that can be used to train reservists and active military personnel for shooting. Therefore, we were forced to use the ranges in the five counties adjacent to Ilfov, a total of seven ranges that we used for training”, explained the head of the Personnel and Mobilization Directorate of the Defense General Staff, Iulian Daniliuc.
Daniliuc specified that all MApN reservists had new equipment, received a hot meal, 2 liters of water, and those who live outside Bucharest or Ilfov had their transportation reimbursed. The Army General says that “the reservists performed their assigned tasks well during the exercise.”
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002