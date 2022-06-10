Romanian army tests HIMARS rocket launcher for the first time on the Black Sea coast

The Romanian army tested, for the first time, the HIMARS Multiple Missile Launcher system. The military exercise took place on June 8-10 at the National Training Center for Air Defense in Capu Midia.

“At the National Training Center for Air Defense” General Ion Bungescu “, in Capu Midia, there were for the first time, between June 8-10, shootings with the HIMARS system entered into the endowment of the 8th Operational Missile Brigade” Alexandru Ioan Cuza “in year 2021. The shootings took place on the sidelines of the “Unirea 22” and “Viforul 22” exercises, carried out by structures within the 8th Alexandru Ioan Cuza “Tactical Operational Missile Brigade” based on a fictitious scenario, which aimed to practice techniques, tactics and procedures for ensuring the fire support of a group of forces carrying out the coastal defense operation,” according to a press release by the Ministry of Defence.

The purchased HIMARS system (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) contains three systems with 18 launch facilities each, including, ammunition, control controls, sensors, logistical support, maintenance, cryptographic and special equipment, as well as all the staff training at all necessary levels.

“For Romania, the realization of the indirect fire support capability is an essential security interest and contributes significantly both to the consolidation of the strategic partnership with the United States of America, and to the fulfillment of the commitments assumed by our country within NATO. Multiple missile launcher systems, an important part of the ground artillery system, operate independently or integrated with other systems to carry out missions. Due to their interoperability, multiple missile launch systems can be made available to NATO in order to fulfill Romania’s commitments under the Alliance and regional initiatives. The HIMARS system has proven its operational maturity in real conflicts, being tested during military operations “, reads the MoD press release.