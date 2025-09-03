Romanian Army to Receive New Minehunter Ship from UK
Ionuț Moșteanu, Romania’s Minister of Defense told an interview to Antena 3 that mine-clearing missions in the Black Sea are a top priority for Romania and announced that, in two months, the army will receive a new British minehunter vessel: “The Black Sea will remain Russia’s playground, and it will stay that way even in the years following the peace we expect to see.”
Addressing Russian drone attacks near Romania’s border with Ukraine, the minister acknowledged that fragments could still fall on Romanian territory: “Fortunately, the population is safe because the drones fall in Ukraine. We are not allowed to fire into Ukrainian territory. We have equipment in the area, the Romanian army is there, our air forces patrol, but we have neither reason nor authorization to shoot into Ukraine or across the Danube.”
Moșteanu also referred to the new Patriot air defense system Romania is set to receive “in the near future. We received an allied donation worth more than the actual system. We are paying only a very small share, with most of the cost covered by the United States, Norway, and Germany.”
He reminded that Romania has provided Ukraine’s army with “everything from bullets to Patriot systems” and will continue to do so: “A bullet on the front line in Ukraine is more valuable than one sitting in a warehouse. We stand in solidarity, because no one wants to keep ammunition stockpiled only to wake up in two months with Putin as their neighbor.”
The minister reiterated the government’s stance of not sending Romanian troops to Ukraine as part of any peacekeeping mission, adding that no concrete plan currently exists at the European level for such a contingent.
