Romanian-born photographer, the big winner of 2021 iPhone Photography Awards

The Grand Prize Winner and recipient of the Photographer of the Year Award within the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards went to a Romanian-born Hungarian photojournalist Istvan Kerekes. His photo, Transylvanian Shepherds, was taken on an iPhone 7 and features two shepherds, both holding lambs.

“Two rugged shepherds traverse an equally rugged industrial landscape, bearing a pair of lambs in their arms. The grit of the men and the bleakness of their environment are a moving contrast to the hope and innocence of the lambs in their care,” reads the iPhone Photography Awards’ website.

The awarded photo was taken by Istvan Kerekes in Târgu Mureş, Transylvania.

According to the photojournalist’s website, he was born in Târgu Mureş in 1977 and he moved to Hungary in 2007.

This year’s awards recognize the outstanding photographs taken over one of the most soul-shaking years collectively witnessed by humanity.

The iPhone Photography Awards started in 2007 to celebrate the creativity of iPhone photographers. Thousands of images from more than 140 countries were submitted and winners were selected by jury.