Romanian-born U.S. anarchist, who organized violent attacks at protests in the USA, arrested in Bucharest

An American anarchist of Romanian origin, who organized attacks against police officers at protests in the USA, was arrested in Bucharest. The man is to be extradited.

A judge of the Bucharest Court of Appeal decided on the provisional arrest, with a view to extradition, of the Romanian, wanted in the USA for conspiracy to riot and riot activities, being one of the founders of an organization that supports the ideology of white supremacy in the USA, IGPR announces.

The police had information that the man was dangerous, that’s why they asked for the help of the special forces. They found the man in a gym in Bucharest and took him into custody. The man has been hiding in the Balkans for the past few years. He was spotted in Serbia and Bulgaria, but could not be caught until now.

“On March 29, the police officers of the Criminal Investigations Department – the Pursuit Service and the fighters of the Service for Interventions and Special Actions detected, in the city of Bucharest, a 33-year-old man, an American citizen, wanted internationally by the American judicial authorities, for committing the crimes of conspiracy to riot and riot activities“, says a press release from the IGPR.

According to the police, the American judicial authorities submitted a request for provisional arrest in order to extradite the Romanian, from which it follows that, between December 2016 and October 2018, in the Central District of the State of California and in other parts of the USA, the man allegedly conspired with other people to go to political rallies and use fighting tactics and physical violence against people and groups that did not support their ideology. The suspected person would be one of the founders of an organization that supports the ideology of white supremacy, which would have publicly presented itself as a group prepared for battle, campaigning for a new nationalist movement of white supremacy and identity.

The man would have conducted mixed martial arts training for members of the movement, going to two political rallies, where he would have assaulted other people, including a police officer.

“Also, together with other representatives of the movement, he would have posted online videos and images of them, while carrying out military training for hand-to-hand combat, interspersed with images and video clips in which they assaulted people at political meetings, accompanied by messages in support of the ideology of supremacy of the white race”, the release states.

Following the detection, the internationally wanted man was presented to the case prosecutor from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, who ordered his detention, and on March 30, a judge of the Bucharest Court of Appeal decided on the provisional arrest, with a view to extradition.

He is currently under remand in the Bucharest Police’s detention center