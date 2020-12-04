Romanian buys rundown cottage in Austria for EUR 775,000

A Romanian has bought a rundown cottage in Austria with the fabulous sum of EUR 775,000. The hut has only 12sqm and is located on the shore of Wolfgangsee Lake in northeastern Salzburg region.

According to the local media, the inhabitants of St. Gilgen labelled the purchase as “madness”, even if they are quite accustomed to the huge price of the properties by the lake, the more that the cottage, a former shower cabin in its good days, is not connected to the power system, nor to the sewage and water supplies.

Moreover, it seems that the land is in the property of the Federal Forest and the usage contract is limited until 2024.

However, the Austrian journalists say that this cottage has stirred a huge interest, with 20 bidders joining the auction, including a former state advisor and the family of a professional football player, but they could bid no more than EUR 600,000.

The Romanian, whose identity has not been made public, has though offered the highest sum and won the auction.

The authorities had previously released a building permit for a new facility, so the first information revealed that the Romanian is interested in building a touristic compound, as the area is renowned as an exclusive travel destination.