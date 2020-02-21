Romanian citizen, confirmed among the victims of Hanau attack

A Romanian citizen was killed in the racist attack in Hanau, Germany. The Romanian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the information shortly after midnight. The press release doesn’t say it is a woman or a man, but German mass media reported about a 23-year-old young man, from Giurgiu county, southern Romania.

The Foreign Ministry announced it had got in touch with the Romanian’s victim to provide necessary diplomatic assistance in these situations, but avoided to make public the identity of the Romanian citizen for now.

The Romanian citizen is among the nine victims of this racist attack committed by a 43-yearold German citizen who opened fire in two shisha bars in Hanau, a town 25km away from Frankfurt. The attacker went home after the shooting, killed his 72-year-old mother and then killed himself.

Sources quoted by German media claim the young Romanian killed in the attack is a 23yo young man who had been working in Germany for several years, with legal documents.

The mayor of Singureni village told giurgiuveanul.ro that the victim would be his nephew. The Romanian would have been shot on the street, in his own car that had Romanian license plates. The mayor recounted the boy had been living in Germany for 8 years together with his family. He was working at a courier company, while his parents at a supermarket.

“The kid had just ended work, he stopped to buy a soda. Hardly he got out of his car, he was talking on the mobile phone when the attacker who had just got out of the bars saw him and shot him. He was an only child,” the mayor said.

The other 8 victims were several Turkish citizens, a Bulgarian and a Bosnian.

President Klaus Iohannis reacted, conveying condolences to the family of the Romanian citizens who lost his life in the attack.

“With deep sorrow I found out that a Romanian citizen lost his life in the violent attacks in #Hanau.I want to express my condolences to the bereaved family in these difficult times,” President Iohannis said in a Twitter post.